Susan Werner had a comfortability with the Baldwin-Woodville Community Education program already as facility scheduler for the district.
“I’ve been working with (then-director) Jennifer Smith for the past few years in the scheduling of community education classes and rec sports, so my familiarity with that side of things was a big factor,” she explained. “I also have a background in graphic design and desktop publishing, so I was very intrigued about working on the catalogs and getting back into the line of work on a small scale.”
When Smith left to take a position with the city of River Falls, Werner applied and the School Board approved the hire during its monthly board meeting last month. She started Monday, Jan. 3, in her new job.
“The opportunity such as this in which I could remain working at the school and make use of some of my other skill sets was of interest to me,” she continued.
Werner had worked for the district the last seven years as the high school guidance office assistant and district facilities scheduler.
She is married to Jeremy and have three children, Jaden, who is a freshman at Minnesota State University-Mankato, Masen, a junior at Baldwin-Woodville High School and Megen, an eighth grader at Viking Middle School.
“My first priority will be to reach out to all our current instructors to get their spring/summer classes scheduled and get the new catalog rolled out,” she said. “The catalog that would typically come out in January will hopefully be out sometime in February this year.
“In the meantime, we’ll be updating the community webpage and posting on the community education Facebook page about new course offerings.
“Jennifer did a fantastic job and had a great base of courses established. So I really want to keep that going.”
One notable change, Werner said, is she will remain the facility scheduler for the district and the popular Mentorship program, which Smith ran previously, will move to the High School guidance office assistant.
