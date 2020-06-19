After 34 years being a teacher, there are a few things Wanda Wells is going to miss about the profession.
“I will greatly miss being with colleagues that have become special friends, relationships made with students and their families, and laughing every day with staff and students,” she said.
Wells wrapped up her career at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, spending the last 28 of them in the Baldwin-Woodville School District. The Mukwonago, Wis., native graduated from UW-River Falls with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Communicative Disorders in 1986. She met her husband, Tim, while student teaching in River Falls. She later went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education from St. Mary’s in 2000.
Her first teaching job came in South Washington County, Minnesota. She interviewed on a Wednesday, was hired that Friday and started teaching second graders four days later on the Tuesday after Labor Day.
She lasted six years there before coming to B-W in 1992, initially as a kindergarten teacher. She then taught third grade for two years, first grade for 11 years and wrapped up her career, teaching second grade for the last 14 years.
“I have loved teaching at Greenfield,” she continued. “It is a great school with caring administrators, dedicated staff, hard-working students with wonderful families, and a very supportive community.
“Honestly, I won’t miss lesson planning, curriculum standards, test scores, paperwork, meetings, head lice, inside recess and most recently, distance learning.”
As for what’s next, the Wells live on small farm in Hammond and hope to see more of their cabin. The couple are the parents of Val and Sam, both of whom are married. Matter of fact, Wells said Sam and his wife Rachel are expecting their first child, her first grandchild, at the end of August. “So, instead of being “back to school” in the fall I hope to be busy being a new grandma,” she concluded.
