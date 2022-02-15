Denise Monicken earned the most votes in the Baldwin-Woodville school primary election Tuesday night.
The incumbent finished with 259 votes compared to Austin Van Damme's 251. Carly Dietzman came in third with 217 and Jason Sykora took fourth with 215. Tony Weiss was fifth with 86.
The top four candidates advanced to the General Election April 5 where the top two candidates will serve on the school board for the next three years.
