Weight limit restrictions to be lifted on segments of WIS 65 May 7, 2023 Seasonal weight restrictions will be lifted 12 p.m., Monday, May 1, on the following segments of WIS 65 in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Northwest Region:St. Croix County: From the junction with County H in Star Prairie to the St. Croix/Polk County line.Polk County: From the St. Croix/Polk County line to US 8. Class II roadway weight restrictions are still in effect for zone 1 and 2. Additional information and updates for weight limit restrictions can be found on the WisDOT website at: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/ssnl-wt-rsrctns/class2roads.aspx.
