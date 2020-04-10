One of Paul Backstrom's many responsibilities as Pastor is to try and answer questions from his congregation.
With the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the world the last month, what happens when he has questions just like the rest of us?
"I talk to other Pastors or others in Ministry which helps because they are a great resource," Backstrom, the Pastor for Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin explained.
"I also pray a lot," he went on to further state the biggest thing he's been preaching to his congregation is, "God is with us and God will help us get through this."
Backstrom brings an interesting perspective because the last time a virus took over the country the way COVID-19 has, was in 2009 with the H1N1. At the time Backstrom was a nuclear medicine technician.
“I remember those days,” he said. “I have a lot of empathy for hospital workers.
“In a hospital there’s not a lot of wasted movement, so with something this unexpected, the size of it and the demand it has put for PPE (personal protective equipment), it’s got to be hard working in a hospital.”
Backstrom shared more about life as a Pastor since COVID-19 broke and what the new normal is.
"It's been absolutely unbelievable," he said last month. Lent is one of the busiest times of the year in the church year with sometimes two services being held a day. “It feels like you are running at five miles per hour and now (with COVID-19) it’s at 20.
“This is unchartered territory.”
One of the big shifts has been to video conferencing after the announcement of promoting social distancing and no less than 10 people in attendance for services
“The transition has gone well,” Backstrom explains, noting services have been posted to Facebook Live and You Tube, including Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
The Good Friday service was even taped at Roberts United Congregational Church.
“We are doing our best to fit our needs of the community,” Backstrom explained.
Easter Sunday service will be on Facebook Live. Backstrom said the Church got a new wifi extender so they can use a computer to help in the video capturing of the service.
"It has been quite the process to take what we had been doing and ramping it up to make sure we can give everyone the best worship experience possible," he continued.
And the congregation has taken notice. Backstrom said some of the responses he's gotten include "wonderful service" or "my grandson is singing along...wish you hear him!".
"Our sound is getting better with each service," he added.
In addition to his video messaging to his congregation, include Monday Prayer – “what we should feel blessed about” – Backstrom explained and Funny Friday, where jokes are encouraged
“This is a very serious situation, but we need a time of levity as well,” he continued.
What is a serious matter has been maintaining contact with residents at nursing homes.
“I wish I could go see them,” Backstrom said. “The hard part has been communicating with them.” He said cards and letters have been sent, along with plants, flowers and candy, but he feels more should and could be done. In normal times, Backstrom would take Gethsemane’s confirmation class to the Baldwin Care Center for a monthly service project and the students would play bingo with residents.
Backstrom added he’s been in contact with the confirmation class via Zoom hangouts, which he deemed extremely valuable.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church has also become a food shelf pick-up for the Baldwin Area Food Pantry with times from 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays and 2-5 p.m., Sundays (that even includes Easter Sunday).
For those who need food, all one has to do is call the food shelf number and let Gethsemane know if they are coming.
"Nobody will be turned away, if they forget," Backstrom said. "People can come once a week for the distribution."
He also was grateful for area businesses which have donated food, including Russ Davis Wholesale in neighboring Hammond.
"The amount of people that have been helping each other has been great," he concluded.
