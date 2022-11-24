Waterman honored as part of National Rural Health Day

Stephanie Waterman

Thursday, November 17 marked National Rural Health Day, an opportunity to recognize the efforts of healthcare professionals and volunteers serving in rural areas. In Wisconsin, one in four residents live in rural communities. November 17 was also a chance to celebrate our successes and to highlight the unique challenges rural communities face: provider shortages, an older population, and lack of transportation.

Last year we recognized the resiliency shown by rural healthcare workers during the pandemic. This year, many of the nominations were providers who work in substance use disorder, women’s health, and pain management.

