Water concerns flood into village

A week and a half after flooding took a huge toll on residents of Baldwin and surrounding areas, the Village Board thanked everyone who pitched in and offered tips to those dealing with the aftermath.
“To all you guys; public works, police, fire, EMS; you all did a heck of a job last week. The community is lucky to have such a dedicated group like you guys. So, thank-you to everybody,” said Village Board President Willy Zevenbergen.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said, “I wanted to let you know what I am seeing on my end. We have had quite a few residents call wanting information for Dairyland Power. I do have an email address where they are asking residents to send all documentation, pictures and information. There is some concern flooding was worse than it should have been because of the pads that started floating down stream, so Dairyland Power is getting inundated with calls as well.”
She said residents have also called asking if the Village is going to do anything to assist homeowners with damage they received from the rain. “We haven’t done that in the past. I have been advising folks that if they have any serious concerns
and they think there has been village negligence, they could file a claim to the village,” said Carlson. She said she has handed out one claim and it has not yet been returned. “We would just handle it like we would handle any other claim, submit it to the insurance company and let them handle it,” Carlson said.
Village Trustee Duane Russett asked, “Wasn’t the County declared a disaster?”
Carlson said there was an emergency declaration made.
Russett asked, “Does that give residents any options to go to the State?”
Carlson said anyone who had damage is requested to call 2-1-1 to report it to the county, and in turn the county will report it to State Emergency Management.
“I did get a call from Tom Tiffany, who is our U.S. Senator. He said he had talked to FEMA and they explicitly said to him to make sure people keep detailed records of all damage. This includes residents, commercial, anything. I passed that along to the callers as well,” said Carlson. She said she thought it was very nice of Tom Tiffany to call and let her know that the Village of Baldwin is on his radar.
She was also thankful for how well the “crew” worked together during the flood situation. “My cell phone was ringing off of the hook that morning from various members of the village’s departments and I think everyone worked very, very well together,” Carlson said.
“Reports and expenses are being kept. We are working with the County for possible FEMA money. I am keeping detailed records for that. Tomorrow morning I am holding a debriefing meeting with all department heads so we can make sure we did all of our jobs correctly. ‘What did we do right and what could we have improved on?’ This way internally we know what we can do better should this happen again,” she said.
In closing Carlson said, “Again I just want to thank everyone. It was a challenging few days but it a pleasure to work with all of the departments.”
