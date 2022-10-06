The Baldwin-Woodville pool had a great first year. Much was learned over this time, and we are looking forward to a great winter season with the dome up. The plan is to open on October 1, for a fun winter season with the dome. Swimming lessons will once again be offered this winter with a session starting October 8. The pool will once again offer lap swim as well. A new offering will take place at the pool. The pool is adding a water aerobics class.
The water aerobics class will take place on Wednesday and Friday from October 5 through December 16. The class will start at 6:45 a.m. and end at 7:30 a.m. The pool is hopeful to add an additional class in January during evening hours. This offering is dependent on staff availability.
Water aerobics uses water resistance to develop strength and flexibility along with building cardiovascular endurance. No swimming skills are necessary as this class is offered in the shallow area. People of any age can expect to be able to take this class.
Shallow End Water Aerobics is held completely in the shallow water and has light intensity with little impact, focusing on keeping the muscles and joints healthy. Water aerobics is good for all ages including elderly individuals as it helps with joints providing less impact while exercising. You get a better workout in the water because you have more resistance without the pressure on your joints.
