Federal and state rules came down in 1917-18 in large numbers. Newspapers at stands providing War and Flu news were in great demand. Young people worked in farmers' fields, while older men fought a war. A mixed-up country from Apr. 1917 to Nov. 1918.
Regarding meal mandates, the government suggested substituting poultry, fish, and eggs for meat on meatless days and for meatless meals. "Grow and serve vegetables and fruit. Save meat and wheat for the War!" (Slogans of that time).
People hung out in the wood’s summers picking baskets of berries from black cap, blackberry and raspberry bushes, and strawberries from home patches as well as wild strawberries on roadsides, later creating jam, jelly and sauces.
Cooks saved the grease from donut making until the next donut session or for any item that needed frying. Dough Dods or Dots (small Dabs of unbaked bread dough) fried in that preserved donut grease, dipped in sugar. YUM! Another favorite was Fritters, deep fried, of course. Baked apples, simple and so popular! (a pretty apple, a little sugar, baked)! Those wonderful treats from simple recipes were also "filling".
People canned and preserved homegrown food any way they could. When women made pies, leftover scraps of rolled out pie dough were not discarded, but put on a cookie sheet, covered with a cinnamon/sugar mixture, and baked a short time. Today some stores sell a similar product in bags on shelves. Wonderful Idea! All from the "Waste not, want not era!
Sugar and flour were to be used far less than usual during war years. Children were not served coffee or tea anymore (saving on coffee and sugar) so those items could be sent to the War effort. People grew gardens large enough to produce vegetables (potatoes especially) for their own families, plus some extra, and planted fruit trees and vegetables. Bone tired at night, people were HUNGRY! With many men off to war, 12 to 20-year old's were beckoned by the government to hire on at local farms to help "feed the world".
Baldwin's retailers had tension added to their businesses, too. By April 5th, 1918 (the U.S. in the war for one year already), retailers were ordered to sell only 24 1/2 pounds of flour to village customers at one time, while country customers were allowed 40 pounds. Storekeepers had to remember where each customer lived, then deal with villagers feeling slighted when they did not get as much as the country folks, even though they might have had more children at home to feed.
The idea was country folks were doing more work on farms, raising food for the war effort, while village kids were not. However, older village kids were soon told to hire on at farms to help increase crop production.
Farmers were to grow more wheat and barley than normal. Where did those village kids working at farmers' places eat most often? They'd come home dog-tired, hungrier than a wolf, eating at their "village tables" once or twice a day, while sometimes eating only l meal on the JOB SITE! How was that "fact" factored in at retailers' shops for the villagers who got less flour. Merchants were in "a spot between a rock and a hard place!" No choices!
Household members were to use no more than 1 1/2 #'s of flour per person per week of any wheat type. A family of 4 could have only 6#'s of wheat flour a week -- "tight" at a time when most everything eaten was homemade. Imagine how the sales of "food scales" rocketed at that time when each household weighed the flour they used each week. With any luck, enough flour and sugar might be scratched up somehow for a pie crust.
Everything seemed to land nicely on a slice of bread back then, but not so during this "wartime" as bread was often scarce. Jam could be made, but with limited sugar, and now Jam often went solo without the bread, unless on an occasional thin slice made of white flour or perhaps soda crackers, as they were around already.
To top off all those regulations, families not using all their allotted amount of flour by the month's end were told to bring the balance back to the store, where they'd be presented a "credit slip" towards their next month's purchase. Just think, 30-day-old flour returned to the store for resale. This was done with an "aim" of sending what was not needed here over to those "starving" in other parts of the world, and it worked! It was very successful, thanks to all the rules, and people who willingly gave up some, so others might have at least a little to live on.
Most regulations went into effect because of the war and (during the Flu time), so my point is, look at the rules they dealt with in such trying times, BUT THEY DID IT. Imagine worrying if the Flu was going to rid them of one or more family member(s), checking for fevers, applying cool rags to foreheads, rubbing Vicks Vapor Rub (which, thankfully, many markets carried by then) and then to deal with all those variations of food preparation besides.
In the Mar. 18, 1918 Baldwin Bulletin, people were very happy to read that the "meatless and wheat-less meals program" was suspended until May 1st, 1918, and until that time, folks could also eat pork freely, as there seemed to be a plentiful hog supply at that time. People were canning vegetables and fruit. Garden potatoes and vegetables were kept in root cellars for winter use, but having used more veggies and fruit that summer instead of meat and bread, supplies on basement shelves were abnormally Low! What an unnerving time!.
The Baldwin Bulletins in Nov. 1918 told of paper shortages in Baldwin as well as worldwide. Local newspaper offices cut the size of their issues down while having to raise subscription prices up. Baldwin's children collected old papers. Men wrote home from the war requesting "incoming men" to bring both dish and hand towels, as they were having to use newspapers to wipe down "mess kits".
Newspapers were not to be discarded. I remember as a child, finding bunches of old newspapers in closets and in partitions between walls in an old house we moved to in 1957. Upon asking my parents why they were in there, they said there was a time when no newspapers were discarded.
My husband and I found some very old newspapers "cuddled between some wooden studs in an outside wall" while remodeling an early 1900's home in the 1970's. It was sure great reading all those 60+ year old papers! Waste Not, Want Not! It was their way of life! "They had a hard time throwing anything away. To them, in that time, it almost seemed Wrong.
