The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 203rd commencement ceremonies December 14, 2019 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert.
For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.
Students from this area who earned their UW-Platteville bachelor's or UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County or UW-Platteville Richland associate degrees include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR(s)
Baldwin, WI
Nikolas Vrchota, Biology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.