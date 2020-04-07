It was a Monday to remember for Wisconsin politics.
The final result is in-person voting is on Tuesday (today) and voters' absentee ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
First, Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday morning, calling for the election to be put on hold until June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Republican leaders, led by Assembly Leader Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, immediately filed an appeal with the State Supreme Court.
The State Supreme Court overturned Evers' order on a 4-2 vote. The four votes came from the four conservative-backed justices while the two votes came from the liberal-leaning justices. Justice Dan Kelly, who is on the ballot Tuesday, and leans conservatively, didn't vote.
So, that meant in-person voting was back Tuesday.
Then, late Monday night, the U.S. Supreme Court, on a 5-4 vote, made their ruling about the absentee ballot deadline.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned much of the lower court rulings.
The issue raised concerns that voters who requested absentee ballots but haven't received them yet could have to choose between risking their health at the polls or not voting.
"The Court's order requires absentee voters to postmark their ballots by election day, April 7 -- i.e., tomorrow -- even if they did not receive their ballots by that date. That is a novel requirement," Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in her dissent of the 5-4 decision. "While I do not doubt the good faith of my colleagues, the Court's order, I fear, will result in massive disenfrachisement."
Officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission said voting results will not be reported until 4 p.m., April 13, six days after the election.
WEC Administrator Megan Wolfe said more than 2,400 National Guard members have been activated and trained to assist with staffing polling places within the counties where they reside. As of Monday night, 500 Guard members remained on stand-by in case they are needed in the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.