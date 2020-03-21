An important election is coming up April 7. Voters in this area will help elect a Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge, members of municipal boards and local school boards, and approve or disapprove state and school referendums. Presidential Preference is also on the ballot. The recently confirmed case of Coronavirus in nearby Pierce County may be enough to keep many voters at home this spring, silencing their voting voices.
Did you know you don’t need to be out of town to cast an absentee ballot? It’s easy to get and cast a ballot from your living room. Here is what you need to do:
• Make sure you are registered to vote. Check https://myvote.gov to find out if your registration is up-to-date.
• Request an absentee ballot by writing to your municipal clerk. Alternatively, you can request a ballot online by going to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/voteabsentee. You will need to send a copy or picture of your photo ID with your absentee ballot request. The deadline to request a ballot is April 2 at 5 p.m.
• Send your completed ballot to your municipal clerk. They must receive it by 8 p.m. April 7.
Go to: https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/absentee-and-early-voting if you have questions.
If you decide to cast your vote in person, you can find your polling place by checking https://myvote.gov.
The League of Women Voters Upper St. Croix Valley is one of three newer leagues in Wisconsin and covers the counties of Burnett, Polk and St. Croix. Men, women, young and old, and supporters of all political parties can join the league by sending an email to: lwvstcroixvalley@gmail.com.
