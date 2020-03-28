As snowbanks dwindle, yards will be displaying more election campaign signs. Some signs will announce registered candidates, while other signs will say “Write in [a name].”
On the spring election ballot for Tuesday, April 7, several municipalities and school districts have open seats for which citizens are running as write-in candidates. Here are some tips to assist your voting for write-in candidates:
• Make a list of candidates you intend to vote for and take the list with you to the polls. The list can be on your phone.
• Ask the poll worker for a list of the write-in candidates because it won’t be posted.
Your list will help you recall and spell the names, especially if you feel rushed. This also helps you enter or write the name correctly. The name will be counted, even if 1) misspelled; 2) abbreviated; 3) an initial is wrong or omitted, as long as the voter’s intent can be reasonably determined; however, correct spelling is much preferred. Other irregularities, such as less-than-legible handwriting or inadequate erasures are governed by the same guideline: “if the intent of the voter can be determined.”
Why ask for a list of the write-in candidates? Because the names are not posted anywhere in the polling place. Doing so is seen by law and the Wisconsin Elections Commission as advertising for the candidates. Poll workers cannot offer you the list; you must ask.
Voting by absentee ballot? You need to call your municipal or school board clerk and ask for the list of write-ins to be mailed with your ballot because it is not automatically included with the ballot.
For more information contact your county, municipal or school board clerk. Access vote411.org and myvote.gov for poll hours, updating your voter registration, requesting an absentee ballot, and more.
