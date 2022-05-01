A forum for candidates seeking to represent Wisconsin in the 3rd Congressional District will be held Monday, May 2, at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
The event, hosted and moderated bv Stout Students Unite with support from the Dunn County League of Women Voters, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. in Harvey Hall Theatre.
The event is free and open to the public, and it will be streamed on Facebook Live. For those unable to attend the live event or virtually, a recording will be posted on the Wis.community host site.
Candidates who plan to attend are Democrats Becca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Mark Neumann and Brad Pfaff. Pending is Republican Derrick Van Orden.
A primary election is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 9. The winner of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will replace Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., who is not running for re-election.
Candidates each will have five minutes for opening remarks, followed by questions from the audience and questions posted online. Responses to questions will be limited to two minutes.
Candidates also will be given up to five minutes for a closing statement.
