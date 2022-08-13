The polls are open in the race for America’s best-looking cruiser! Show your support for Wisconsin State Patrol in the 2022 edition of this nationwide contest.
The American Association of State Troopers is holding its ninth annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle in the nation.
Wisconsin’s 2022 photo features a State Patrol cruiser and motorcycle parked in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Cast your vote in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest by choosing Wisconsin in the dropdown at the end of the list of contenders.
Voting ends August 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. The top 13 vote-getters will be featured in the association’s 2023 wall calendar.
