Vital Plastics receives Donaldson’s Value Supplier Excellence Award

Vital Plastics wants to congratulate their entire staff on winning a prestigious award from one of their top partners. From a global network of over 3000 suppliers, Donaldson Filtration Solutions recognized Vital Plastics as one of its 50 Strategic Partners in 2022 and awarded them with their Donaldson Buys Value Supplier Excellence Award. The Supplier Excellence award is given out bi-annually but due to the global pandemic, it hasn’t been awarded to anyone since 2016. As Vital Plastics has strategically targeted partners to optimize efficiencies for both Vital and their customers, this recognition from Donaldson goes to every department in the company.
From the Quality department doing their routine functional tests to their Warehouse Team getting trucks filled and emptied with finished goods and raw materials, Vital knows they can’t deliver to their customers without their full team focused on it.
Alyssa Botkin from Donaldson’s Global Headquarters visited the facility on December 12 to present the award to the Vital production staff. She nominated Vital Plastics for the award and the nomination was unanimously approved at Donaldson.
Alyssa was very complimentary of Vital’s team and informed them that only one other injection molder received this award this year in all of North America. She told the Vital team that one of the reasons she nominated them is because of how quickly and impressively Vital responded to their internal need to transfer molds. Within 24 hours of receiving a mold, Vital had production approved parts for their assembly lines. That type of service and performance is unheard of in the plastic industry. It took the entire team and a focused effort to execute this service. This award is a testament to the hard work, focus, and drive the Company talks about at their daily MDI (Managing for Daily Improvement) meetings. Hearing how exclusive the club is for this award only fuels Vitals’ dedication to continue to make a difference for their employees, customers, and communities alike.
Vital would like to thank Donaldson and all their wonderful teammates that have been conducive to expanding their partnership. They look forward to the continued opportunities that lay ahead!
