Vital Plastics receives Donaldson’s Value Supplier Excellence Award

Vital Plastics staff are pictured with their awards. 

Vital Plastics wants to congratulate their entire staff on winning a prestigious award from one of their top partners. From a global network of over 3000 suppliers, Donaldson Filtration Solutions recognized Vital Plastics as one of its 50 Strategic Partners in 2022 and awarded them with their Donaldson Buys Value Supplier Excellence Award.  The Supplier Excellence award is given out bi-annually but due to the global pandemic, it hasn’t been awarded to anyone since 2016. As Vital Plastics has strategically targeted partners to optimize efficiencies for both Vital and their customers, this recognition from Donaldson goes to every department in the company.

From the Quality department doing their routine functional tests to their Warehouse Team getting trucks filled and emptied with finished goods and raw materials, Vital knows they can’t deliver to their customers without their full team focused on it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.