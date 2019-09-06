The Village Planning Commission and Village Board are in the process of reviewing the 2006-2026 Comprehensive Plan. Baldwin residents are encouraged to fill out an anonymous survey for community input in the Comprehensive Plan.
“In order to best know what the needs of our community are, the Planning Commission approved the creation of a community survey which is now available on the village’s website and by paper (found at the Baldwin Library, Senior Center and in the lobby of the municipal building),” says Village of Baldwin Administrator/Clerk Tracy Carlson.
Some of the questions that can be expected on the survey include opinions on Baldwin’s greatest assets and challenges, where the focus of the Comprehensive Plan should be (housing issues, economic development, transportation, etc.), what cultural activities should be enhanced or added, and more. The survey is available until September 25, 2019 and must be submitted no later than that date.
A final Comprehensive Plan will be approved by the Village board after the surveys have been collected after completion. Any further questions about the survey, or how the results will be used can be directed to Tracy Carlson at the Baldwin Municipal Center/Clerk’s Office.
“We are asking anyone who lives, works or plays in Baldwin to complete the survey which will assist the Planning Commission and the Village Board as they plan for the future,” says Carlson, “It will reset goals to work towards when making decisions that could impact future generations.”
