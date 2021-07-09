On July 14, the Baldwin Village Board will continue the discussion on whether or not to make the village a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’.
Since it was first brought up at last month’s meeting, proponents will have been emboldened by the news from Madison.
According to reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Senate passed an Assembly Bill exempting firearms in Wisconsin from federal gun laws and regulations last month
If signed into law and deemed constitutional, the legislation would prevent Wisconsin law enforcement officials from confiscating guns from those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses, according to nonpartisan lawyers for the Legislature.
Backers contend the Wisconsin bill would make the state a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’. The bill would also require guns manufactured in the state to be stamped with a “Made in Wisconsin” logo.
With the passage of bill in both houses, Gov. Tony Evers has stated for more oversight of guns, not less.
According to wisconsingrandsonsofliberty.com as of May 2, 15 Wisconsin counties have become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ including neighboring Polk, Washburn, Sawyer and Rusk counties.
