Round three of the debate concerning Baldwin becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary headlined the Village Board’s monthly meeting Aug. 11.
“I’ve gotten more phone calls, texts or emails on this issue than any other,” said trustee Austin Van Someren. “A lot for and a lot against.”
Village residents who spoke questioned the why?
“Your primary focus should be on municipal issues, not political manifestation movements,” said Ellen Olson, addressing the Board.
Said former President Willy Zevenbergen: “I’m not here for or against it, but this is a political quagmire. It’s not a position a Board should take action on.”
Danielle Johnson, owner of Homestead Veterinary, felt if the request was approved, Baldwin would be a less welcoming place.
“I believe the aim of this resolution is fear based,” she said. “That someone is going to take your guns.”
A resolution was in front of the Board for approval, but Van Someren voiced his displeasure when he called it too “wishy-washy.”
Fellow trustee Kristine Forbes summarized her thoughts on stating the current draft wasn’t clear if the goal was not to use local resources to enforce federal laws.
Trustee Matt Knegendorf opined if the request had garnered County approval first, he’d feel much better about it.
Village President Lance Van Damme made a motion to approve the resolution as presented, but it died for a lack of second.
After its failure, discussion turned to letting the voters decide, which quickly gained momentum.
Village attorney Paul Mahler said that process is not a lengthy one as the right notices need to be published and the wording of the question has to be precise. With the next election, not until April 2022 that also helps in the planning stage, he added.
The Board agreed to table the request again, with Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson and Mahler investigating the steps and updating the Board next month or in October.
