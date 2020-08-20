An issue concerning Blackduck Avenue walking path users spilling into the yard of a local resident was first discussed during July’s meeting of Baldwin’s Village Board and revisited during August’s meeting.
Brent Staiger voiced his concerns about the village owned walking path behind his home. He said there are issues with bicycles, walkers, dogs and even ATVs that end up in his yard from off of the path. At July’s meeting he was asking for the village to put up a fence. Village trustee Lance Van Damme said in July he understood Staiger’s concerns as he is a neighbor and has witnessed the issues. “I am backing him up 100 percent,” said Van Damme.
Van Damme went to bat from Staiger again in August when there was debate over whether the fence should be the responsibility of the Village Board or Staiger himself.
After the July meeting an estimate was obtained for the fence, which would run from the property line to the end of the trail, totaling $4,600. Another 150 feet, running the fence up to the next street, would add another $4,100.
Staiger questioned how many bids had been obtained. “I recently talked to my neighbor to the east, who easily has three times the amount of
fencing and his whole cost was $5,000,” said Staiger.
Only one bid from Century Fencing was obtained, since they have done other Village projects. It was discussed the higher price compared to what Staiger had found was probably due to the fact that this would be a higher quality of fence over your average residential fencing, this would be commercial grade.
Some trustees questioned if this should this actually should be a developer issue. If not, maybe it should be noted for the future that a developer is responsible for fencing along paths. Trustee Duane Russett felt that should be the case.
Village Trustee Matt Knegendorf wondered if they approved to pay for the fence, if they would be setting themselves up for future requests from other residents.
Some were leery of setting a “fencing precedents” while others claimed the precedent had already been set when the village approved to pay for fencing for a resident who lives adjacent to a local park.
Village Attorney Paul Mahler called the walking path a “modern sidewalk” arguing that requests are not entertained for residents who want privacy from village sidewalks. He said, “When someone comes in and says, ‘I don’t like people walking down the sidewalks with their dogs pooping in my yard’ are you going to give them a fence?”
Van Damme said sidewalks do not go through most people’s backyards.
Trustee Doug Newton felt maybe it would be better to just take the walking path out completely. Staiger said he had requested that a year ago and the board did not support it. Newton felt strong enough that he eventually made a motion to remove the path. Mahler warned that if the village was going to consider such a thing, they needed to notify other residents before making a decision, but there was no “Second” to Newton’s motion, so it dropped.
“I like the walking path, but I see there is a problem,” said Van Damme.
Staiger said the village is supposed to be responsible for the upkeep of the walking path and he has yet to see that. “I weed whip it and kick the rocks out of my yard from it falling apart. I think the village should be responsible for keeping all of that out of my yard,” he said. He also questioned several times why the village paid for fencing for the resident near Windmill Park, but wouldn’t approve his request. “We do not know. The people that approved that are no longer on the Board,” said Tracy Carlson, Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer.
Mahler said, “There is a difference between a public park and what is essentially a public sidewalk, but it is up to you, I am not making this decision.” He went on to say he felt the village should be careful about spending public taxpayer dollars for, “Essentially private improvements.”
The next round of discussing pertaining to the fence surrounded the topic of who would be responsible if someone came cruising down the hill and hit the fence located between Staiger’s property and the path. Without a fence, Van Damme asked what would happen if someone hit Staiger’s house? “Or what if they hit my kids?” asked Staiger.
After much discussion, there was still no conclusion to whether the fence should be a village responsibility or Staiger’s. It was decided more bids could be obtained for commercial-grade fencing. Van Damme offered to assist Staiger with looking at what portions of his property actually need fencing, wondering if maybe they do not need as much as they originally thought.
A motion was made by Van Damme to table the discussion to September’s meeting. “What’s going to change?” asked Board President Willy Zevenbergen. Van Damme said the re-measuring of how much fence will be needed could cut the quote in half. Trustee Chad Wernlund said he was willing to second the motion, but said they really need to look at how much this could cost them in the future should their be more requests.
The subject was tabled with a 6-1 vote, with Knegendorf voting “No.”
