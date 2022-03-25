Baldwin village officials hope road construction will be coming in 2023.
The Board approved applying for a Community Development Block Grant during its monthly meeting March 9.
Public Works Engineer Mike Stoffel explained the village is competing with the rest of the state for $10 million in funds earmarked from the Department of Administration.
Those funds could be used for Housing, Public Facilities and Economic Development and in Baldwin’s case it will be Public Facilities.
Based on what the cost would be and other factors, Stoffel said, they have narrowed it down to 8th Street (from Maple to Main) and 9th Avenue from Maple Street, south to the creek.
“We know the infrastructure there is bad,” Stoffel explained, noting the storm sewer on 9th Street. He added the Village wouldn’t be buying any property or any residents being displaced.
There was no objection for the application. Stoffel said the Village would know by Aug. if they’re successful.
Other action
• The Board approved an additional $30,000 on order requests for the new sewer plant. Engineers admitted the requests, which included a hot water heater was originally missed, which caused some Board members to be frustrated. Their opinions changed quickly when informed the Village would have paid for these requests in the first place originally and if these weren’t approved, the building wouldn’t be up to code.
• Western Wisconsin Health’s new CEO, Eilidh Pederson, introduced herself to the Board. “It’s been a pleasure to meet all of you,” she said. “I’m looking forward to partnering with you and be part of this community going forward.”
• Accepted the bid of Albrightson’s Excavating for the 2022 street project, consisting of work done on 12th/13th Avenue for a cost of $850,633.95. Work is scheduled to start after the school year is done.
• Approved the agreement with Vic Harris as the Village would become the new owners of land parcels between 8th/9th Avenue, north of Main Street (south of the Railroad tracks) which will be converted into parking lots. It was stated in the meeting Harris has 140 days to clear the spaces of buildings.
• Approved community members on the Police Commission to be paid $50 for meetings. They hadn’t gotten paid previously.
• Approved spring cleanup days for April 29-30.
