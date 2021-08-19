In what was likely the first of many discussions, the Baldwin Village Board discussed financing for the new emergency services building during its monthly meeting Aug. 11.
Sean Lentz from Ehlers presented preliminary numbers on the costs.
One of the big hurdles, Lentz explained is will the Village take on all the costs or will the townships/municipalities that make up United Fire and Rescue and Baldwin Area EMS help foot the bill?
United Fire and Rescue provides coverage to the Villages of Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville and Wilson, as well as the outlying towns of Baldwin, Cady, Eau Galle, Emerald, Erin Prairie, Hammond, Pleasant Valley, Rush River and Springfield.
EMS covers Villages of Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville and Wilson, along with the towns of Baldwin, Cady, Eau Galle, Emerald, Erin Prairie, Hammond, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Springfield and Warren.
Ehlers was presenting the numbers if the Village was 100% responsible on the costs. On a 20-year payment plan, yearly payments would be around $600,000, while on a 40-year loan, the figure decreases to $420,000.
It was stated when Hammond and Woodville constructed new Fire buildings, the Village of Baldwin’s service cost went up. Baldwin Station Fire Chief Gary Newton reminded the Board, Hammond used grants for some of the costs, while Woodville did it by themselves.
Newton also reminded the Board to get Fire Department members’ input on the design of their new building.
It was determined the next steps were to get more concrete numbers from Brunton Architects on their costs and to set up in person meetings with the EMS/Fire Department representatives from each municipality to alert them about what’s coming.
Future of Food Pantry
Willy Zevenbergen from the Baldwin Food Pantry spoke about the Food Pantry’s current status and its future.
“We need double the space we have,” he said. And for its future, he asked, “Are we going to have fend for ourselves?”
The Food Pantry is only open two afternoons a week. Cooler space is a problem, it was mentioned, as sometimes Baldwin Greenhouse’s ones have to be used.
Village President Lance van Damme tried to assure Zevenbergen the Village will do what it can. Discussion shifted to if the police moves out of the current Village Hall building and the building gets reconfigured, the Food Pantry could/would be involved.
“Keep us part of your plans,” Zevenbergen said, to which Van Damme nodded to.
Other items
• Approval was granted for The Schweet Stop’s second annual Bubble Gum Blowing Contest 4-7 p.m., Aug. 22 at the Creamery Park. The event is open to those ages 5-16. First place gets a $100 certificate.
• Approval was made to place a stop sign at 220th Street and 70th Avenue on a request from the Town of Baldwin. The request was made to slow down traffic flow, to which Board members agreed to.
• Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson informed the Board there is still over $7,400 in donations earmarked for improvements to Creamery Park.
• Approval was given to John Kruk as an EMS full-time field supervisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.