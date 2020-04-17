The April 8 meeting for the Baldwin Village Board was a first on multiple occasions.
First, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the meeting was held remotely and not in person.
Secondly, what was seen a traditional rubber stamp item on an agenda — denying of an insurance claim — turned into anything but.
Lloyd and Joanne Doornink explained they had sewer back-up to their house at 710 Park Street last month. The Doorninks submitted the claim, said to be $13,000, to the Village’s insurance agent and they recommended to the Board, that it be denied.
Village Attorney Paul Mahler stated according to the laws in Wisconsin, “Villages aren’t responsible for claims” like these.
However, where things got complicated was this wasn’t the Doornink’s fault. Brad Boldt, Public Works Street Lead, told the Board upon investigating the back-up, they believed it came from industrial white cloths that weren’t supposed to be flushed compared to the disposable ones.
“This a catch-22,” said trustee Lance Van Damme. “It wasn’t our fault, but it was in our pipes. I don’t want to pay, but I feel responsible.”
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reminded the Board, if they don’t deny this claim, precedent will be set.
Public Works Director John Traxler chimed in saying, he doesn’t remember the Village paying any claims.
“Someone should be responsible,” Lloyd added. “There were no weather conditions, no blockage…I don’t think I should be held responsible.”
When asked how bad it was, he replied, carpet was taken out of three rooms and it was a stinky mess.
Board trustee Duane Russett sympathized with the Doornink’s plight, but going with the precedent angle, he felt the claim should be denied.
Russett made the first motion to deny the claim, but it died due to a lack of second.
Trustee Matt Knegendorf made the motion to pay just the Service Master claim, but that too, died for a lack of second.
Mahler reminded the Board, if they deny the claim, the matter isn’t over, as the Doorninks can still go after the insurance company.
Russett made the motion again to deny the claim and this time, it passed 4-1 with Van Damme voting no (Trustee Doug Newton was absent).
Doornink’s claim was notable as Jason Prosser made the same claim. The vote had the same results.
“Can we work together on this?”
The second source of debate was some departments not going as fast as board members would like in starting to work from home.
“We need to get on this a little faster than how you’re doing this,” Van Damme said to Police Chief Darren Krueger. “This is a serious issue. Matt demanded this and I backed him up on this.”
Krueger said the only thing he can do from home is answer emails and for security reasons “it’s better for me to go in and look at what I need to rather than work remotely.”
Van Damme wasn’t exactly buying it.
“This is from your guys,” he said. “They want you to be home. They’re fine being on the front line. I’m not going to throw one of your officers under the bus.
“I get the legality off you going remote, but until Paul (Mahler) says this is not a good thing, you need to be working from home.”
Board President Willy Zevenbergen asked Krueger what other Police Departments are doing in regards to their Chiefs. Krueger said he hadn’t heard of any other Chiefs being asked to stay home, but he hasn’t asked.
“I don’t need to go in as often as I did,” Krueger said, but still used the security line.
Knegendorf asked all department heads to be in contact with there IT people (The Village has two different IT people) and asked “can we work together on this?” He asserted the belief working remotely can be done.
Board members had the same issue with Carlson. She replied because of last week’s election it was impossible and with the upcoming special election next month and the equipment that corresponds with it, it’s difficult to work remotely as well.
“We aren’t dealing with the public,” she said. “The building is closed until further notice.”
Other action
-- The Board moved forward with their deadline for hiring a new Public Works Director by May 1 as interviews started this week. They received four applicants.
— Discussed the Planning Commission’s approval of Western Wisconsin’s Health for a new ambulance extension and canopy. Robb Paulson said due to COVID-19, all capital projects are on hold. Paulson is wondering how long the timeline is and Village officials said they’d get back to him.
— The second Planning Commission’s approval was for UpNorth Investments, LLC (Subway) for a new building on 630 Baldwin Plaza Drive. The new building will be located west of Cobblestone Inn. Village Engineer Eric Henningsgard explained everything is in order.
— Awarded Albrightson Excavating out of Woodvile the bid for the construction contract for 9th Avenue, Lokhorst to Summit Street. Village Engineer Eric Henningsgard said the Village received four bids and Albrightson’s was the lowest at $207,907.25.
