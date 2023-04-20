The Baldwin Village Board passed a grandfather amendment last month in which business that have a Class A Malt Beverage license would be grandfathered in so they could get approval for a Class A Intoxicating Liquor License and be exempt from those conditions which comes with it.
The Board then realized if they went down that road, there could be eight new liquor stores in the village which was not their intention.
Back to the drawing board they went, as a different solution was presented for last week’s monthly meeting for approval: If a business wants to sell beverages that are more than 10 percent alcohol by volume, than they would need the Class A Intoxicating Liquor License and its conditions (separate entrance, separate checkout, cooler, etc.…). If the beverages are less than 10 percent than they don’t have to do that.
“We felt this was a happy medium,” said Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson. “We had to take a second look.”
Carlson and Village President Lance Van Damme advised the rest of the Board the state is watching Baldwin and calling them a poster child on to how handle situations like this.
After further discussion, the number went up to 12 percent for volume, which was approved.
With this new information on hand, the two Kwik Trips and the Cenex asked for a Class A Intoxicating Liquor License which was approved. It now means these businesses can sell its hard seltzers.
Other action
The Board heard from HoggPen Bar and Grill owner Joe Fisher on multiple subjects. Fisher, like other Main Street business, is doing a façade grant improvement to his building. He informed the Board he had to use aluminum trusses, which means his payment from the Village upon completion increased by $3,400.
He also voiced concern about his business being the only one on the west end of Main Street which must keep his restrooms open since part of it’s a restaurant.
Randy Lindquist from West Central Biosolids asked if the Board would be interested in selling or leasing the storage tanks at the old sewer plant to his facility. The Board was undecided on his answer due to the asbestos report scheduled to come within the next month.
Village Engineer Eric Henningsgard informed the Board Jurowski Construction believes they can turn over the new wastewater treatment plant to the Village by next month. Board members believe it will be longer before that happens.
Board member Amy Jurgens was appointed to the library board for 2023. She will be joined by Joni Wernlund, Claire Stein, Jason Glampe and Mary Frey.
Carlson stated the Village had 969 voters for the April 4 election, which was just short of 40 percent of registered voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.