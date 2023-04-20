The Baldwin Village Board passed a grandfather amendment last month in which business that have a Class A Malt Beverage license would be grandfathered in so they could get approval for a Class A Intoxicating Liquor License and be exempt from those conditions which comes with it. 

The Board then realized if they went down that road, there could be eight new liquor stores in the village which was not their intention.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.