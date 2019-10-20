The Baldwin Village Board approved a water rate increase during its October 9 meeting. The rate is needed to keep up with expenses. The amount of increase was unknown as of the meeting. It was the second year in a row it has been done.
In other action, the Board:
• Approved the hire of Jared Millard as a full-time paramedic for the Baldwin EMS.
• Approved amending the residency requirements for employees. They can now live within 20 miles of Village property.
• Approved the property tax agreement with St. Croix County. It was stated it’s an annual agreement with the County and it’s nothing new for taxpayers.
• Approved the purchases of new furnaces for the sewer plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.