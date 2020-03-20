The Baldwin Village Board approved sewer rate increases during its March 11 meeting.
For residents, effective July 1, the service charges each quarter will rise from $27.30 to $31.40 with the increase going towards the cost for a new sewer plant. Village Administrator Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said there will be slow incremental raises between now and 2023, the projected date for when the new plant is completed. The Board went with that planning instead of going with a big one-time increase.
In other sewer news, the Board overwhelmingly approved the action on beginning negotiations with Dean Doornink for 70 acres of land on County Road J for the new plant. They also decided to table the request on using sewer account funds to pay for preliminary costs for the new plant until they find out what interest rates are available.
Other News
Approval was granted for the following items:
-- Levying special assessments for public improvements on 9th Avenue from Lokhorst to Summit. Village Engineer Erik Henningsgard explained water and sewer will be replaced along with undergoing new curb and gutter. Construction is projected to start in June with a completion date by August.
-- Closure of Main Street and all side/intersecting streets from 3-10 p.m., June 5 for the Masonic Lodge Car Show.
-- The request from Botany Belles/Beaus for hanging baskets, planters and flowers along Main Street and in the Village parks. The number of hanging baskets decreased from 44 to 36 this year because it’s no longer allowed to hang on Xcel poles anymore. The final cost was $983.30.
-- Spring Cleanup days will be April 24-25.
-- Operator licenses to Tony Flam for Freedom, Jarin Peterson for American Legion and Benjamin Peterson for Countryside Coop.
-- Hiring John Kruk as a full-time paramedic.
In addition, Village Administrator-Clerk/Treasurer Tracy Carlson reported to the Board 320 people voted in last month’s election. Going off 2016 totals, she’s predicting nearly 1,000 people will vote in the April 7 Spring Election. She also stated the new Badger Books that debuted for the February election went smoothly.
