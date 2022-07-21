Last week’s Baldwin Village Board meeting had little on the debate except when it came to the purchase of a speed trailer.
Police Chief Darren Krueger explained the funding for the trailer would come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We are getting speed complaints and our current one is non-functioning,” he said. “We can mobilize in the different parts of town.”
Village Trustee Doug Newton asked why the requested one is better than the current one.
“Because it’s going to be solar powered to keep the batteries charged,” Krueger replied. “(The current one) would last (about) a day even with new batteries. The display and radar would stop working.”
Board President Lance Van Damme opined instead of the officers hooking up the trailer, why don’t they sit there and give out a ticket during high traffic times and save $10,000?
“We can’t sit out on 85 streets at a time,” Krueger shot back.
Van Damme retorted with police should sit out in the high complaining spots.
“And we do on those,” Kruger said and then offered an opinion on dealing with traffic on US Highway 63.
“63 on high traffic times, I can have my radar running all day long,” he said. “And, I’ll let you sit in my car and pick out which car was speeding,’ to the sounds of laughter in the audience.
The two ended their conversation by both admitting they’ve heard or received complaints about the traffic in the village.
“My guys have been sitting on the stop signs and sitting on those roads,” Kruger concluded.
The motion to purchase the speed trailer not to exceed $10,000 passed 6-1 with Van Damme voting no.
National Night Out 2022
The Board declared a proclamation making Aug. 2 National Night Out in the Village of Baldwin. The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m. at Millpond Park and will consist of a bounce house, Touch-A-Truck (Public Works, United Fire, Baldwin Area EMS, Baldwin Police) along with hot dogs and hamburgers. The Miss Baldwin Royalty along with Rockman will also be on hand.
“The Village of Baldwin plays a vital role in assisting the Baldwin Police Department through joint crime, drug and violence prevention efforts in the Village of Baldwin and is supporting “National Night Out 2022” locally,” the proclamation said. “and “is it essential that all citizens of the Village of Baldwin be aware of the importance of crime prevention programs and impact that their participation can have on reducing crime, drugs and violence in the Village of Baldwin.”
Approvals
The Board approved a set of improvement projects in TIF 7, for a total cost of $540,200. Those five projects include generators for the lift stations at Gracie Drive and the Industrial Park, sewer and water for Creek Crossing and fixing the mill and overlay on Energy Street. The Village estimated TIF will cover $380,891 of the total costs with the Energy Street project and Gracie Drive lift station being 100 percent covered. The remaining cost will be $159,309. As for when these projects will start, the date has yet to be determined.
In other approvals, Wold Architects and Engineers were named as the designers for the EMS architectural firm.
Other action
Scott Teigen, Vice President Real Estate from Kwik Trip and Western Wisconsin Health CEO’s Eilidh Pederson gave a summary of Kwik Trip purchasing the land on where WWH’s former hospital stood for the purchase of a new store. Upon completion, Kwik Trip will close its Main Street location and hand that building over to the Village where it will become the new Food Pantry.
“We think of this as a win, win, win,” Pederson said. “We are pleased and thrilled to be able to enter into this partnership.” For more see related story on front page.
Krueger informed the Board about the Police Department’s busy June, which included 176 cases being assigned, a 24 percent increase from last year.
Library Director Rita Magno updated the Board in which 129 people attended the Live Eagle presentation during Windmill Days.
