It was announced during last week’s Village Board meeting, a suspect admitted to and was convicted of causing the damages to Dutch Heritage and Windmill Park last year.
The Village Board announced previously, if anyone had information leading to that information, they would receive a $500 reward. The suspect was caught thanks to an informant.
During the meeting, Police Chief Darren Krueger initially proposed a $300 reward, because the Millpond Park suspect is still unknown. Board members disagreed and went with the $500 since that is what they stated publicly.
Krueger informed the Board since the suspect was under the age of 14, by state statue, restitution was only $250, which made some board members shake their heads in disbelief, since the damages were around five times that amount.
Specs versus plans
The lack of restitution was one of many issues which irritated members during the meeting.
Katie Jo Jerzak from SEH Engineering was on hand to present the latest change orders pertaining to the sewer plant. One pertained to an administrative shower for $5,000.
“There was confusion between the contractors and the subs,” she explained. “This was missed. The shower stall was shown on the plans, but not the specs.”
She advised the Board if you wanted to contest this one, don’t.
“I don’t think this is one you want to pursue further,” she said. “If you go back and forth with it, you’re going to spend more than $5,000 to argue.”
The second one dealt with the electrical equipment being in the garage. Jerzak said their electrical engineer felt it was okay to be in the garage. Board member Matt Knegendorf thought differently.
He voiced his concern about the equipment being in a place which had no air conditioning and the increased humidity during the summer months.
“It needs to be in a secured area with an air conditioning,” he continued.
Jerzak said it would cost $10,000 to move the equipment into a closet with air flow.
“Why are we paying $10,000 when it shouldn’t be in the garage in the first place?” Knegendorf continued.
Fellow member Amy Jurgens stated all the change orders were in the plans and ignored, except for one. How does that work?
Jerzak explained if not everything is 100% clear for the contractor, they are going to do the bare minimum.
“It was our fault, it wasn’t in the specs,” she said. “And we get penalized for it,” Village President Lance Van Damme chimed in, who expressed his frustration more than once.
Looking at the big picture, Jerzak reminded the Board these latest change orders would bring the Village’s contingent fund total to 9.57% of the $1.1 million budgeted on a building that’s 40% complete.
“It’s good you are questioning,” explained Scott Schatschneider from the USDA Rural Development. “You are doing your due diligence. I’m not seeing anything out of the norm.”
Before the change order discussion, Schatschneider went over his background, which included 12 years as a Public Works Director and 14 in construction.
“The overall project is going well,” he said. “A project of this size is going to have hiccups. This is going to serve the Village of Baldwin for a long time.” The change orders were subsequently approved.
Railroad Crossing
The Board approved moving forward on the discussion to possibly close the railroad crossing at 11th Avenue. The request came at the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads, who are trying to be preventive instead of reactive, explained Tracy Carlson, Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer. A key factor in the request came from the May 31 accident in which 20-year-old Lucas Miller of New Richmond was driving a van which was struck by a train at the railroad crossing located in the 800 block of 130th in the town of Warren. Miller died as a result.
As a result of the Village starting the closing process, Carlson said the Village would be eligible for funding from the Railroad Commission and the DOT. A public hearing would have to be held before it can be officially vacated.
Other action
The Board approved the resignation of police officer Dan Orr, who was named the new Police Chief in Hammond, replacing the retired Rick Coltrain. Approval was also given for new signage at Creamery Park, at the end of the Main Street and a smaller sign at 6th and Maple St. The signs are of similar design to the ones at Dutch Heritage and Millpond Park.
Krueger informed the Board in May, the police department had 147 cases and 482 calls for service, an increase from May 2021 which saw 131 and 438 calls respectively. Library director Rita Magno stated they have over 50 kids sign up for its Summer Reading program in only three days.
