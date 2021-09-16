Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger was brief, but succinct.
“Hiring for officers is getting tougher and tougher,” he stated, during last week’s board meeting. “We need some sort of incentives to get more to apply. I’m going to be short staffed,” noting an officer will be announcing his retirement shortly.
Krueger presented a list of proposed incentives which he believes which combine with experience could draw more candidates.
Those were approved with only trustee Doug Newton opposing. It was stated these plans have to get Union approval first before they become permanent.
Approvals
In the 52-minute meeting, numerous approvals were granted, including:
• Street closure for 14th Avenue (County Road J to Maple Street) for the Baldwin-Woodville Marching Band Invitational Sept. 18. Band Director Adam Bassak estimated the hours would be between 4-10 p.m.
• Naming Gary Newton as the Village’s representative for the West Central Wisconsin Biosolids facility. Brad Boldt will replace Newton if he is unavailable. The previous replacement was former Public Works Director John Traxler.
• Making a payment to RJ Jurowski for wastewater/treatment plant construction in the amount of $424,241.50.
Other items
• The Board approved Adam Newton for the public works/wastewater assistant position during the closed session portion of last month’s meeting. Multiple debates were held over this item pertaining to salary and the Village’s nepotism policy as Adam is the son of Gary Newton, who currently runs the treatment plant. Newton approved of the salary request and started last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.