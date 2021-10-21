The public once again filled most of the seats during the Baldwin’s Village Board monthly meeting last week.
However, the words Second Amendment sanctuary were never uttered during the near two-hour meeting.
What caused the public’s approval or displeasure were Franklin Street residents voicing their say over the final assessments of the reconstruction project, which included sidewalk, driveway and sewer repair.
Board President Lance Van Damme said Franklin Street itself wasn’t awful, but its water main was a different story.
“We had 12-14 water main patches that kept coming up,” he said, noting the project jumped ahead of some others as a result. “It has been slow, but it looks good.”
Stated Mary Heebink: “We are eternally grateful. Our driveway was kept clean. We were able to get in and get out, so thank you.”
Not everyone shared Heebink’s thoughts.
Mike Aeschliman voiced his unhappiness.
“You are charging us for crap, we shouldn’t have to pay for,” he said.
Board members shot that down quickly, stating repairs like this will get billed to the homeowner.
“If tree roots get into the sewer line, the bill gets sent to the homeowner,” said member Kristine Forbes.
Cost notwithstanding, there was a bigger problem among homeowners on the street.
“We loved the final project, but communication could have been better,” said Randi Hoffman. “It was hard to ask the guys (on the street) for an update.”
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said she was in contact weekly with Village Engineer Mike Stoffel to try to provide updates which they put on the website.
“Now 90% of it wasn’t accurate, but at least it was something,” Carlson said, which Franklin residents appreciated.
One of the residents suggested for future street projects similar to Franklin, they should shut down the street for residents only. Van Damme, while understanding where the homeowner was coming from, asked how the Village would stop every vehicle.
“It’d be impossible,” he said. “We don’t have money or the manpower.”
After the debate, the Board voted unanimously to approve the final assessments values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.