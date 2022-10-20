Those in attendance at last week’s Baldwin Village Board monthly meeting learned a lesson in railroad crossings closures.
The Office of the Commissioner of Railroads stated in previous communications they wanted to close the railroad crossing at 11th Avenue.
Anna Davey from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation was on hand to explain their rationale.
“Traffic volume and speed along with train volume and speed,” she said when asked by Village President Lance Van Damme. “They felt this was the one that could be closed. They are requesting closures from multiple communities, not just Baldwin.”
Davey said the OCR goes back over 10 years of data to come to their reasoning, adding they look at all crossings on the route.
The discussion then turned to dollars and cents.
“In my opinion, it shouldn’t cost the Village anything,” Davey said. If the Village agrees to the closing, the estimate goes to the railroad, who will take care of the expenses. Public Works Director Brad Boldt stated it would cost $165,000 to close it.
“The railroad will know if the cost is inflated,” Davey said, adding this won’t be the first closure they’ve dealt with. The railroad will supply their payment once the crossing is closed.
Davey added the DOT will also contributed $30,000 to the Village for railroad closures, which is new since the previous amount is $8,500.
“I have to come out and verify it,” she said. She also stated the $30,000 must go towards safety enhancements within the Village.
In case the Village says no, we don’t want to close it, Davey said the process goes through a hearing and the Village argues their case and the railroad argues there.
It comes with a price, however.
“All funds from the OCR and the DOT are off the table,” she said. She also added the village’s chances wouldn’t be too good.
“I’ve been doing this for 24 years and villages have won twice,” she continued. “Especially with a crossing down the street, the chances are very slim that crossing would stay open.”
Discussion then turned to guardrails and lights for alerts.
“We have over 6,000 crossings in the state,” Davey said. “We don’t have the funds to put them at every crossing.” She did state the DOT would look at installing lights and guardrails at the 12th Avenue crossing, but it wouldn’t be immediate.
The item then went to a vote and the request to close it was approved 6-1 with Van Damme voting no.
Temporary barricades will be erected first with the process on closing it sometime next summer.
Other items
• Approved a revised contract with Murtha Sanitation until June 30, 2025. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said Murtha officials approached the Board for a revision due to the rising gas prices. The Village drafted the contract in which if fuel prices increase to above $5.50 per gallon, a fuel surcharge may be added to the customer’s bill. A $35 gallon cart for recycling is now $19 per unit for three months. The contract will be sent to Murtha to gain their approval.
• Approved the financing for the projects pertaining to the north water tower. The tower built in the early 1980’s, has both inside and outside issues that need to be addressed. Ehlers workers stated the cost would be $825,000 with the first interest payment due next November and the first principal payment coming in May 2024 over the next 20 years. The cost will be paid by the water utility.
• Denied the proposed salary increase for elected officials with Doug Newton providing the lone yes vote.
• The Board approved no parking signs to be installed on the southside of Oak Ridge Parkway. The request came from the St. Croix County Highway Department.
• Police Chief Darren Krueger reminded those in attendance the No Parking ban starts Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.