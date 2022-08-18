Debby Walters from Botany Belles and Beaus gave an update to the Baldwin Village Board on what the club wants to do in 2023 during last week’s monthly meeting. In summary, 34 baskets were put up around the Village this year at a cost of $1,656. The Village contributed $1,400 to that amount.
Walters projected due to multiple support baskets needing to be replaced, she was quoting an amount of $1,900, with the club again contributing $230-$250.
“I feel as a Board member, we shouldn’t reduce the number of plants,” said Matt Knegendorf. “The community looks beautiful. We shouldn’t have to go backwards.” Board President Lance Van Damme echoed those thoughts. In addition, Public Works Director Brad Boldt said he heard numerous positives about the baskets at Millpond Park.
The Board eventually settled on contributing $2,500 for 2023 which was met to unanimous approval.
“We’re glad to do it,” Walters concluded.
Public Works Engineer Mike Stoffel informed the Board the Village’s Community Development Block Grant was denied. The request was for street improvements at 8th Street (from Maple to Main) and 9th Avenue from Maple Street, south to the creek.
“We know the infrastructure there is bad,” Stoffel said, during the March presentation, noting the storm sewer on 9th Street.
Thirty-four applications were submitted, he added, with 18 being selected.
The news led to a discussion on what the Village should do next for street repairs and for how much. Besides the work on 8th and 9th, it was stated Curtis Street is also badly in need of repairs.
The debate ranged to doing it one piece at a time or borrowing to pay as much as possible. The problem with borrowing, it was said, that in 30-50 years, the same problems are going to arise all over again. Nothing was set.
Debbie Johnson presented plans for a fall festival/carnival to be held Oct. 15 at Millpond Park. Those included a bounce house, K9, fire trucks and carnival games. The carnival is a fundraiser for the Baldwin-Woodville Youth Soccer program.
“The club is growing by leaps and bounds,” she said, adding they played at Baldwin and Woodville fields during the summer and was starting to run out of room.
She’s predicting the carnival to run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The plans were unanimously approved by the Board.
“Our front hasn’t been changed in who knows how long,” said Hogg Pen owner Joe Fisher. “It needs an updated look.” Therefore, plans were presented for a new awning, siding and doors. Tracy Carlson, the Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, said the Hogg Pen has six months to complete the work and if matches the plans presented, the Hogg Penn will receive a 20 percent grant with the funds coming from the TIF District. Boldt’s Plumbing and Heating along with Fennern Jewelers have used this in the past, she added. Approval was granted.
The Board approved setting a public hearing for Oct. 12 to get feedback on discontinue the railroad crossing at 11th Avenue. Boldt and Carlson said the railroad and DOT would like for the crossing to be closed and would help pay for it to be closed.
Baldwin Area EMS Chief Tom Boyer stated in July the ambulance had 142 calls, doubling its amount from July 2021. In addition, approval was granted to increase the per capita runs starting in 2024, to $15, a four percent increase. Boyer said the rate hasn’t been touched since 2017. Additional approvals were given for creating a new paramedic position for 2023 and revising the alcohol consumption policy to eight hours. In the past, Boyer explained, if someone got done with their shift at 6 p.m., and worked the next day at 6 a.m., they couldn’t have a drink with their supper as the limit was 12 hours. Now, they could.
Approvals were given to Western Wisconsin Health for a temporary liquor license and operator licenses Sept. 10 for its Rose Gold Gala 5-8 p.m., which will be held outside. Proceeds will benefit the Fitness Center Outdoor Rig and Wheelchair Accessible van for its patients.
An additional liquor license was also granted to the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for its annual Chili Fest, which will be held Sept. 24.
It was also announced the Fall Clean-Up days will be Sept. 23-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.