The Baldwin Village Board tried to address the issue of availability and staffing of its employees during an hourlong Special meeting March 25.
The meeting was called because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the requests that were passed in the meeting have an unknown time period, because, just like the rest of the world, no one knows when this will end.
Public Works
After some initial debate, it was quickly agreed for the department to split into crews, one week-on and one-week off. It was stated the off-crew will be paid, but they have to be at home and on-call. Due to the health and safety of all employees, they can’t come into work, if they are bored at home.
Public Works Director John Traxler initially explained, if it was up to him, he’d work all the time due to most of his job details. Board members didn’t warm to that idea, especially hearing Woodville’s Public Works Director will be working from home.
Traxler agreed to work from home, with the caveat he could work on emails while he’s off.
Police
Due to threat of contact, Police Chief Darren Krueger recommended for the window to be closed.
“If they want to get a hold of us, it can be by phone or email,” he said.
He also asked for administrative assistant Darcy Almquist be on call two days a week. Due to officers sharing squad cars, he also said officers will be disinfecting them morning and night (Traxler echoed Public Works employees will be doing the same thing for their vehicles as well every Friday).
And just like Traxler, Krueger initially said he was planning on working Mondays-Fridays in the office. And again, Board members said not so fast.
“If John’s not working every day; you shouldn’t,” said trustee Lance Van Damme. “You can do emails from home.”
Krueger then touched on another issue which the Village needed work on: Work laptops versus personal computers. Krueger didn’t want to use his personal computer for work purposes especially if it was called into question, i.e., an open records request. He believed the Police Department had a work laptop that could be used. If it could, Board members advised Krueger on possible scenarios to avoid his dilemma.
EMS
“We are treating every call like a COVID call, so we were surgical masks at all times,” explained EMS Director Tom Boyer.
In terms of PPE, Boyer said, the Department is in good shape, right now, but if the worst-case scenarios play out that could change.
The trucks are cleaned after every call and the exhaust fans are on at all times.
Boyer further added, all WITC/CVTC students have been pulled and no family rides have been allowed.
Similar to other department heads, Boyer said, he could work from home more “so he could minimize his office duty.”
Administration
Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said with the rush of absentee balloting, her office has to be open by state law. As of the meeting, there were 326 absentee ballots. For comparison, Carlson said the 2016 presidential race had 376.
Carlson said she can’t leave, because she doesn’t want to leave Deputy clerk Jodi Peterson alone as she’s only been on the job less than a month.
Carlson explained with the library being closed and the Police Department getting minimal foot traffic, all the people that have come into the building have been to absentee vote.
Once that is over, she said, she would recommend the Village Building be closed to the public. With the recent payment residents have to make on their water bill, she said there are many ways to pay besides handing it to Village officials.
“Once the building is closed, we are fine being here,” she said.
Again, Board members quashed the idea. This time it was Matt Knegendorf’s turn. Knegendorf explained he didn’t want to work from home (he works for Baldwin LightStream), but before the Board meeting, he got the mandate from his bosses he had to work from home.
“It can be done,” he said. “A laptop can be set up so you can work from home.”
With the SaferatHome mandate in effect, Carlson advised the Board turnout on Election Day will be less than planned and for everyone to vote absentee, if they haven’t done so, yet.
