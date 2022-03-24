Over 80 Viking Middle School students are hard at work preparing this year’s middle school musical, Freaky Friday!
Freaky Friday features music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, and a book by Bridget Carpenter. In the story, when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before the mom’s wedding. With poignant themes including acceptance of others, personal growth, empathy, and broadening one’s life perspective, audiences of all ages will be able to readily identify.
Featured in the cast are Emma Soderberg as Katherine, the mother, and Frankie Willink as Ellie, the daughter. Other highlights include Lou Willink as little brother Fletcher, Adam Olson as Katherine’s finance Mike, Taylekay Bohr and Myah Marthaler as Ellie’s friends Karl and Monica, and Dawson Nigbor as Ellie’s crush Adam.
“We’re so excited for this talented cast of young performers to show the public what they have put 3 months and over 60 hours of work into.”, says director Chandra Lamb. “We are blown away by the skill of our cast! We also love the message of compassion and empathy that this story forwards. Additionally, Freaky Friday has many prominently featured roles and our lead’s talent needs to be seen!”
“Freaky Friday is a show not to be missed!”, says fellow director Eric Becker. “We are in awe of what these middle schools can produce. From the actors on stage, the technical skill in the booth, and all the work backstage by shift and set crews, the show is run entirely by students ages 11–14-year-olds. It really is amazing!”
The creative team for Freaky Friday includes Chandra Lamb (Director/Choreographer), Eric Becker (Director/Backstage), Heather Kittelson (Assistant Director/Choreographer/Costumer), Corissa Vought-Carey (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Rob Skamfer (Technical Director), and Morgan Trunkel (Set Designer/Prop Master)
The schedule for performances is 7 p.m., Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 and a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 2 at the B-W High School Auditorium. Advance sales and at the door tickets are available for all shows. Tickets for the show are $8. To order your ticket in advance, please order your tickets at bwsd.ludus.com.
If you prefer to order tickets with cash or check please contact Eric Becker (ebecker@bwsd.k12.wi.us or 715-698-2456 ext. 3110). Please understand that this could take 2-3 days to process your request. Extra tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to each performance (cash only).
