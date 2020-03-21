On Friday, Feb. 28, five teams comprised of sixth grade students competed in the Math Master’s Competition held at St. Croix Central Middle School. Twenty-one teams from schools around the area participated. Students and teams competed in a fact drill, as well as four individual and three team rounds. All of our Viking teams performed quite well, with one of them taking third, and another placing first!

