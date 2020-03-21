Invited guests were on hand Monday at the Baldwin-Woodville High School Auditorium for Viking Middle School’s spring musical of Legally Blonde, Jr.
Performances were originally scheduled March 26-28, but with the news Gov. Tony Evers ordering the closure of all public school from March 18-April 6 due to COVID-19, Monday’s performance was called for.
“We are acting like it was a show night,” said Director Chandra Lamb.
Legally Blonde Jr., is spun off the 2001 movie which started Reese Witherspoon, a fashionable sorority queen who is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to Harvard Law School, while she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.
Natalie Bolstad starred as Elle, while other main cast members were George Gough as Warner, Ethan Nigbor as Emmett, Maran Luckwald as Paulette, Kennedy Wang as Vivienne and Westen Chapin as Professor Callahan.
After the performance, Lamb thanked all those for attending, parents for their support, and the staff at Baldwin-Woodville School District.
“We hope this is not the ending,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.