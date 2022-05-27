For the 13th year, all Viking 8th grade students participated with schools from across the nation in a tremendous event called National History Day. Its primary purpose is to get students excited about all types of history while developing research, critical thinking, and presentation skills. For us, an additional goal is for students to recognize that history is a part of everyday life, not just something found in a textbook.
The NHD competition started at Viking Middle School in Dec. in their 8th grade history class when students started picking topics to research based on this year’s annual theme, Debate & Diplomacy in History. Students conducted research and then chose from five presentation formats to create a project, historical paper, exhibit, website, performance, or documentary. Then in Feb. all Viking 8th grade student projects were judged. The top projects were then submitted virtually (due to COVID) to the Regional History Day competition at UWEC in March. 24 VMS students qualified for the Regional. From the Regional 15 VMS students were chosen to move on to the state competition held virtually in Madison in April. At state, the top two projects from each category are chosen to represent Wisconsin at the national contest held virtually in Washington DC. This year, one student from VMS, Francesca Willink was a state runner-up, and thus chosen as an alternate for the national contest with her amazing historical performance about the Newsboys strike in 1899.
Francesca Willink and Bennett Halstead also both won the Wisconsin Labor History Society award for their projects related to labor history which included a monetary award. Francesca’s project was about the Newsboys Strike, and Bennet’s documentary was about the Disney animators strike of 1941.
This was another successful NHD year for Viking Middle School students displaying their historical research skills.
