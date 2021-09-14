Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Tuesday in a press release the names of the four victims found in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan.
The víctims are:
-- Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, Stillwater
-- Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, St. Paul
-- Loyace Foreman III, 35, St. Paul
-- Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, St. Paul
Autopsies were performed Monday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office and the preliminary examination shows all four victims died from gunshot wounds.
Bygd promised a thorough investigation with other agencies to insure justice is served for the victims.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims," he said. "I wish we could release more details of our investigation but we have to balance the public's desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation and losing evidence for building a good homicide case."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.