For many years, Hammond Health Services has been proud to serve the health care needs of Veterans as a nationally contracted Community Based Veteran’s Home. Because of the many veterans that consider Hammond Health Services their home, the facility will be creating a Veteran’s Wing to honor and support these brave men and women who have sacrificed so much. This wing will not only honor those individuals but will allow staff and visitors to see the dedication and love they have for our beautiful country.
With a generous donation from the St. Croix County Council of the American Legion Relief Fund, several additions will be made to start the transformation. A Wall of Honor will be added to the hallway to display each branch of service. The lounge on this wing will receive a face-lift and will include service-related memorabilia as well as a beautiful American Flag, which was donated by the New Richmond VFW. Each veteran will receive framed recognition for their branch of service and a small American Flag to display in their room.
An event to commemorate the new wing is set for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
