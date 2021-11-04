The Baldwin-Woodville School District will be holding Veterans Day festivities throughout its three buildings Nov. 11.
At 10 a.m., Viking Middle School will be featuring its event, highlighting members from the Woodville American Legion Post 301 and the school’s 8th grade Band and Choir.
The event will be for school personnel and veterans only.
Thirty minutes later, the High School will be showcasing its event, which will be held at the football field. The public will be invited.
Greenfield Principal J.R. Dachel said the school isn’t doing a Veteran’s Day program, instead it will be streaming the High School’s event.
