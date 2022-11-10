There will be no shortage of Veterans Day ceremonies in the area and throughout the country. Here is a sampling.
• St. Croix County will be hosting Veterans Day ceremonies at the Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Musical selections will be performed by the Hudson High School Band. John Helgeson will be Master of Ceremonies. The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard will provide military honors in tribute to deceased veterans. The Honor Guard consists of members of VFW Post 2115 and Otis H. King American Legion Post 50. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The public is cordially invited to attend.
• Adoray and Western Wisconsin Health will be hosting a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the WWH flagpole. The American Legion Post 301 from Woodville will lead the ceremony.
• The St. Croix Central School District will be having ceremonies in all three buildings: The Elementary school will start theirs at 8:30 a.m. All veterans of the community are invited to attend. The high school program will be from 10:05-10:40 a.m. in its auditorium. Veterans, families, and community members are welcome to attend. Andy Nelson will be the guest speaker. High School students will be creating a video, the choir will perform, and treats will be held afterwards. The middle school will be holding its program 1 p.m. in its multipurpose room. After the ceremony, there will be a light social for the guests.
• Viking Middle School will be holding a ceremony at 2 p.m. in its gymnasium. The public is invited.
• The American Legion Post 432 will be hosting a ceremony 11 a.m. at the Roberts Veterans Memorial Park (located south of the Fire Hall). The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.