The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across Wisconsin, particularly in the northern two-thirds of the state.
The increased fire danger is due to the low relative humidities expected across the state, with the lowest values expected across northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will be warm and the air over Wisconsin will be dry, which are weather conditions that aid in the spread of fires.
Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Green Lake, Iron Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.
Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Buffalo, Dunn, La Crosse, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
There is MODERATE fire danger in Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.
It was 33 years ago today that under similar conditions that the Germann Road Fire – one of the largest wildfires in Wisconsin – consumed 7,499 acres and destroyed 104 structures (23 of them residences) in the Towns of Gordon and Highland in Douglas County and the Town of Barnes in Bayfield County.
Although the Germann Road Fire was started unintentionally from a logging crew harvesting timber on industrial timber lands, burning debris is the leading cause of Wisconsin’s wildfires. Forty percent of all wildfires in Wisconsin this year alone have been related to debris burning.
The DNR has responded to 611 wildfires burning more than 1,700 acres so far this year, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners – 53 of those fires occurred last week alone.
Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use. Please check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle.
Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day.
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions at bit.ly/WiFireDanger.
