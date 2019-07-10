At roughly 4:12 p.m. on July 6, St. Croix County Sheriff’s officers responded to an incident in Star Prairie Township in which a Jeep Liberty was allegedly taken without permission and that a “no-contact” order was in violation. Officers found the reported vehicle on STH 64 north of New Richmond with Brandon Michael Lieffring 37, behind the wheel. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit took place.
Officers followed Lieffring going eastbound on STH 64 before going northbound on STH 46 into the Village of Deer Park. As the officers followed Lieffring into Deer Park, he began passing other motorists on the left had side of the road. At one point several motorcyclists were taking a left hand turn on Main Street near North Street. Lieffring struck one of the motorcyclists at that time and began to flee the scene on foot before being quickly apprehended by the officers on scene.
Life saving measures were attempted on the motorcyclist struck by Lieffring later identified as Dustin Edward Kalland 39, of Stillwater, Minnesota; however, the St. Croix County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead on scene. This marks the fifth traffic fatality reported in St. Croix County in 2019.
The agencies assisting during this case were the New Richmond Police, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park Fire & Rescue, Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, St. Croix County Highway Department, Amery Fire and the St. Croix and Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Offices. The incident remains under investigation as of this time.
