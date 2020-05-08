Lisa Veenendaal has taken the road less traveled to Saturday.
Veenendaal will be one of over 1,000 graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Stout who will be holding a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Baldwin resident admitted some disappointment for not taking part in a cap-and-gown ceremony, but thanked Stout for having some form of a ceremony to honor students for their hard work.
The commencement will include a reading of students' names and photos submitted by the students. Stout did give Saturday's graduates the option of walking in tentatively scheduled ceremonies in August or December.
Veenendaal will be graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management.
"I wanted to better myself and my family," she said, about wanting to obtain her degree. "I was a single mom, raising two daughters (now, 13, and 15) and working full-time."
She admitted there were points where she thought Saturday wouldn't happen.
"Fall semester of 2017," she explained. "With the full-time job, raising the kids, and getting into the groove of homework, reading and deadlines, I didn't think I would finish.
"I wanted to show my daughters that you never give up. That you can keep learning and growing. I started this years and years ago and it's now coming to fruition."
Veenendaal worked for 10 years at 3M where her bosses felt she always had good leadership qualities, but in their words she "needed the paper".
When her youngest daughter reached kindergarten is when Veenendaal decided to go back to school.
She chose Stout because they offered an online Business Management program and they would accept her previous credits from Concordia-St. Paul. Since she was already taking online classes, the switch to virtual education when COVID-19 struck didn't affect her.
"The professors did a good job of switching to online learning and presenting the content in a different way," Veenendaal said
Veenendaal has lived in Baldwin for the last two years and has been married to Dustin for one. She has worked the last four years for a supply chain.
"Now, I can become a leader for the organizations and people that I work for and with," she said.
