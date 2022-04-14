The eastern part of St. Croix County will have new representation on the County Board.
Starting with District 18, which is made up of the village of Baldwin and the town of Baldwin, ward 2, Jerry Van Someren defeated Joseph Kusilek 367-203.
Van Someren is replacing Shelly Tomtschik, who only served one term and decided not to seek reelection.
In District 16, comprised of the village of Hammond, town of Hammond and town of Rush River, Ward 1, Mike Barcalow won 614-360 over Tessa M. Boury. Barcalow will be replacing Paulette Anderson, who has served on the County Board since 2014.
For District 19, which is made up of town of Baldwin, ward 1, town of Cady, ward 1, town of Eau Galle, wards 1 and 2, town of Springfield, village of Spring Valley, ward 3, village of Wilson, ward 1 and village of Woodville, Tim Ramberg edged Jen Flanders 442-356. Ramberg, a former Highway Commissioner, replaces William Peavey, who has served on the Board since 2004.
District 17, comprised of the town of Cylon, Emerald, Forest, Glenwood, Stanton, village of Deer Park and Glenwood City, will also have new representation as Bob Swanepoel defeated Sean Lybert 567-444. Swanepoel is replacing Judy Achterhof, who has been a Board member since 2014.
Just like Tomtschik, Anderson, Peavey and Achterhof, all decided not to seek another term.
Village of Baldwin
Unlike the school and county board races, the Baldwin Village Board races had little drama as all three incumbents were seeking another term.
Austin Van Someren finished with the most votes with 342. Chad Wernlund tallied 322 and Matt Knegendorf posted 304.
All three will serve on the Board for the next two years.
Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson reported 77 absentee ballots were returned out of the 128 issued and there were no issues to report.
Town of Hammond
Anderson and Kent Wynveen both won another term to the Hammond board. Anderson finished with 312 votes compared to Wynveen’s 308. Bryan Betzold took third with 244 votes and Lynn Betzold was fourth with 226.
Other results
Thomas Hinz was reelected to another term on the Court of Appeals. He finished with 10,852 votes for District 3, while R. Michael Waterman will continue to serve as the Judge for Branch 4 of the St. Croix County Circuit Court.
