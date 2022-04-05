Jerry Van Someren was elected to the St. Croix County Board Tuesday night.
Van Someren will now represent District 18, which is primarily made up of Baldwin. He defeated Joe Kusilek 367-203. Van Someren replaces Shelly Tomtschik, who is not seeking reelection.
Van Someren will be joined on the County Board by Tim Ramberg, who defeated Jen Flanders 442-356. Ramberg will represent District 19, made up of the Woodville area.
The final area newcomer on the County Board will be Mike Barcalow, who defeated Tessa Boury 614-380 to represent District 16, which includes the Hammond area.
