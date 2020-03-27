Jerry Van Someren is registered as a write-in candidate for St. Croix County Board of Supervisors – District 18.
Jerry is a life-long resident of Baldwin and is concerned about the future of St. Croix County. He is eager to represent you in District 18.
Please write-in his name April 7.
