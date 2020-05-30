With a motto of helping businesses in any industry "Start/Manage/Grow /Transition," the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of River Falls has stepped up to lend a helping hand to businesses in Polk, Pierce and St. Croix counties during the COVID-19 crisis. The Center, which provides no cost, professional business advising and targeted business programming, has seen an unprecedented number of requests for consultations and has assisted 345 clients in less than two months – 135 more clients than all of 2019.
The WI SBDC network is made up of 11 University of Wisconsin campuses hosting a Small Business Development Center, and SBDC at UW-River Falls is currently ranked second in clients served and contact hours, only behind UW-Green Bay.
According to Assistant Director Katherine Fossler, the incredible outreach effort was made possible by swiftly forming an interdepartmental University team to help deal with the high volume of requests from business owners caught up in a flurry of conflicting information and declining revenue. The team made up of non-SBDC University staff from different areas across campus brought valuable skills and a commitment to help during this difficult time. Team members include Karen Schaffhausen, Carolyn Brady, Stephanie Trinidad, Julie Stukey and Rachel Nelson.
Fossler call her team, “the boots on the ground” - providing accurate information, a listening ear and discussing survival options with business owners during this unprecedented economic disruption.
Fossler and her team ask the questions, "How can we solve problems that are happening now? Is there a way to turn your inventory into cash? Can we assist in providing a short-term cash-flow analysis? Can we help you think about meeting your customer needs in a different way?"
The SBDC at UW-River Falls, in addition to meeting with clients one-on-one, also engages in a variety of speaking events, often through Chambers of Commerce, Rotary and networking groups. These speaking events help raise awareness of current programs and resources available to business owners. The Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce expressed gratitude this week for the outreach and services provided by the SBDC at UW-River Falls. The chamber director told her clients that she "truly felt like a gift was handed to us" when she was connected with the SBDC by a retired business executive.
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-River Falls is part of a statewide network supporting entrepreneurs and business owners through no-cost, confidential consulting and targeted education training programs.
For more information about engaging with the SBDC at UW-River Falls, please visit go.uwrf.edu/sbdc or contact Associate Director, Katherine Fossler at katherine.fossler@uwrf.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.