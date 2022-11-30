University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo was recently awarded the NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education Region IV-East President’s Award. The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) is a member-centered association supporting a diverse and passionate network of 15,000 professionals and 1,200 institutions across the globe.

“Having been a first-generation college student myself, I know firsthand how high-quality student affairs staff and authentically student-centered support initiatives can truly make or break a student’s success,” said Gallo. “That’s why it was my number one priority within the first six months of my UWRF chancellorship to hear directly from our students on what they experience and need from our institution.”

