UWRF and DATCP Launch Humane Handling Institute

UW-River Falls introduced its new, first-of-its kind Humane Handling Institute at a joint news conference with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. From left: President and COO of American Foods Group Steve Van Lannen; UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo; UW-River Falls Livestock Welfare and Behavior Associate Professor Kurt Vogel; DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski; Interim Dean of the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences Dean Olson; Chair of the UW-River Falls Animal and Food Science Department Steve Kelm. 

 Contributed

A first of its kind program, the Humane Handling Institute (HHI), will provide comprehensive hands-on training for current meat industry workers in humane pre-slaughter handling, transport, stunning, and equipment maintenance. The formation of the HHI was announced by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on October 20. HHI is expected to help improve the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s $34 billion livestock and meat industries.

The project is funded by the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Governor Tony Evers to strengthen the state’s meat processing supply chain and workforce. DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski joined UWRF administrators and faculty and meat industry representatives on campus to make the announcement.

